Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro IaC Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. BoostSecurity ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by BoostSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams responsible for supply chain risk will find BoostSecurity ASPM's queryable inventory of CI/CD components and automated discovery across GitHub, plugins, and developer accounts genuinely useful for closing visibility gaps that spreadsheets cannot scale to. The tool maps runtime and build environments together to surface exploitability context, which matters more than raw vulnerability counts when you're triaging across dozens of repositories. This is explicitly not for teams that need vulnerability scanning to replace their existing SAST/DAST tools; BoostSecurity sits upstream, answering what should be scanned and by whom, not replacing the scanners themselves.
IaC security scanning with contextual risk assessment and remediation guidance
ASPM platform for monitoring and hardening app security across SDLC
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro IaC Security vs BoostSecurity ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro IaC Security: IaC security scanning with contextual risk assessment and remediation guidance. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Continuous scanning of IaC modules, Kubernetes manifests, and Helm charts, Contextual risk assessment based on application components and interconnections, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph..
BoostSecurity ASPM: ASPM platform for monitoring and hardening app security across SDLC. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include Queryable inventory of software pipeline components, Automated discovery of GitHub apps, CI plugins, and developer accounts, Risk prioritization based on exploitability context..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro IaC Security differentiates with Continuous scanning of IaC modules, Kubernetes manifests, and Helm charts, Contextual risk assessment based on application components and interconnections, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph. BoostSecurity ASPM differentiates with Queryable inventory of software pipeline components, Automated discovery of GitHub apps, CI plugins, and developer accounts, Risk prioritization based on exploitability context.
Apiiro IaC Security is developed by Apiiro. BoostSecurity ASPM is developed by BoostSecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro IaC Security and BoostSecurity ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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