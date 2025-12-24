Apiiro IaC Security: IaC security scanning with contextual risk assessment and remediation guidance. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Continuous scanning of IaC modules, Kubernetes manifests, and Helm charts, Contextual risk assessment based on application components and interconnections, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph..

Boman.ai Boman: AI-powered application security platform with automated scanning and analytics. built by Boman.ai. Core capabilities include Automated security scanning, Unified dashboard for security findings, AI/ML powered vulnerability analytics..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.