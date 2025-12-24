Apiiro IaC Security: IaC security scanning with contextual risk assessment and remediation guidance. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Continuous scanning of IaC modules, Kubernetes manifests, and Helm charts, Contextual risk assessment based on application components and interconnections, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph..

Archipelo DevSPM Platform: DevSPM platform attributing CVEs and security findings to developer actions. built by Archipelo. Core capabilities include Trace CVE scan results to developer identities and actions (Developer Vulnerability Attribution), Monitor AI-assisted code generation and research activity (AI Code Actions Monitor), Automated discovery and centralized inventory of CI/CD and developer tools..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.