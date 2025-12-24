Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro IaC Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Archipelo DevSPM Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Archipelo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
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IaC security scanning with contextual risk assessment and remediation guidance
DevSPM platform attributing CVEs and security findings to developer actions.
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro IaC Security vs Archipelo DevSPM Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro IaC Security: IaC security scanning with contextual risk assessment and remediation guidance. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Continuous scanning of IaC modules, Kubernetes manifests, and Helm charts, Contextual risk assessment based on application components and interconnections, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph..
Archipelo DevSPM Platform: DevSPM platform attributing CVEs and security findings to developer actions. built by Archipelo. Core capabilities include Trace CVE scan results to developer identities and actions (Developer Vulnerability Attribution), Monitor AI-assisted code generation and research activity (AI Code Actions Monitor), Automated discovery and centralized inventory of CI/CD and developer tools..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro IaC Security differentiates with Continuous scanning of IaC modules, Kubernetes manifests, and Helm charts, Contextual risk assessment based on application components and interconnections, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph. Archipelo DevSPM Platform differentiates with Trace CVE scan results to developer identities and actions (Developer Vulnerability Attribution), Monitor AI-assisted code generation and research activity (AI Code Actions Monitor), Automated discovery and centralized inventory of CI/CD and developer tools.
Apiiro IaC Security is developed by Apiiro. Archipelo DevSPM Platform is developed by Archipelo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro IaC Security and Archipelo DevSPM Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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