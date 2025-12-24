Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. ZeroPath Risk is a commercial application security posture management tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to stop shipping vulnerable code before it reaches production will get the most from Apiiro Dev-centric application risk management. Its policy-as-code engine with developer guardrails embedded in CI/CD pipelines catches risk at commit time rather than after deployment, and the automated workflow triggers for threat models mean you're enforcing governance without slowing down developer velocity. Skip this if your organization treats application security as a post-build gate; Apiiro's strength is preventing the gate from ever needing to exist.
Development teams drowning in vulnerability noise will find ZeroPath Risk's real value in developer attribution; it tells you which engineer introduced the flaw and how long it's been exploitable, turning vulnerability management from a compliance checkbox into an actionable engineering metric. The platform covers ID.RA and PR.PS in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it maps risk assessment to actual code ownership and remediation workflows across GitHub, GitLab, and Azure DevOps. Skip this if your organization treats AppSec as a centralized security function rather than embedding it in development; ZeroPath assumes developers own their own vulnerabilities, which works at SMB and mid-market scale but requires cultural buy-in that larger enterprises often lack.
ASPM platform for managing app risk across dev lifecycle with governance
AppSec risk mgmt platform with vuln tracking, attribution & metrics
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management vs ZeroPath Risk for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management: ASPM platform for managing app risk across dev lifecycle with governance. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Policy-as-code engine with predefined and custom policies, Developer guardrails for code commits, pull requests, and CI/CD builds, Risk-based blocking thresholds for release management..
ZeroPath Risk: AppSec risk mgmt platform with vuln tracking, attribution & metrics. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability attribution to commits and developers, Git blame integration for line-level code attribution, Security dashboards with MTTR and vulnerability trends..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management differentiates with Policy-as-code engine with predefined and custom policies, Developer guardrails for code commits, pull requests, and CI/CD builds, Risk-based blocking thresholds for release management. ZeroPath Risk differentiates with Automated vulnerability attribution to commits and developers, Git blame integration for line-level code attribution, Security dashboards with MTTR and vulnerability trends.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management is developed by Apiiro. ZeroPath Risk is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management and ZeroPath Risk serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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