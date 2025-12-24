Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management: ASPM platform for managing app risk across dev lifecycle with governance. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Policy-as-code engine with predefined and custom policies, Developer guardrails for code commits, pull requests, and CI/CD builds, Risk-based blocking thresholds for release management..

ZeroPath Risk: AppSec risk mgmt platform with vuln tracking, attribution & metrics. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability attribution to commits and developers, Git blame integration for line-level code attribution, Security dashboards with MTTR and vulnerability trends..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.