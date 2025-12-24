Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Apiiro. SOOS SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to map what's actually reachable in their codebase will find Apiiro Deep Code Analysis worth the deployment effort. Its AST-based semantic analysis and reachability engine eliminate the false positives that plague traditional SAST tools, and the material change detection across code history surfaces what actually matters between commits. Skip this if your primary need is compliance checkboxes or you're looking for a point scanner to bolt onto existing CI/CD without architectural context; Apiiro demands integration into your supply chain risk process to justify the cost.
Teams running multiple SAST tools or SonarQube instances will value SOOS SAST for consolidating findings into a single dashboard without ripping out existing scanners. The platform ingests SARIF results from any external SAST tool and adds its own Semgrep and Gitleaks scans, letting you see everything in one place while preserving your current toolchain. Skip this if you need deep language-specific vulnerability analysis; SOOS is an aggregation layer, not a replacement for specialized scanners like Checkmarx or Fortify.
Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST.
SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Apiiro Deep Code Analysis vs SOOS SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis: Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history..
SOOS SAST: SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Run SAST scans via Docker agent using Semgrep, Opengrep, Gitleaks, and rule-based scanners, Ingest SARIF results from external SAST tools, SonarQube integration to pull findings with a single command..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis differentiates with Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history. SOOS SAST differentiates with Run SAST scans via Docker agent using Semgrep, Opengrep, Gitleaks, and rule-based scanners, Ingest SARIF results from external SAST tools, SonarQube integration to pull findings with a single command.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis is developed by Apiiro. SOOS SAST is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis integrates with Source Code Managers (SCM). SOOS SAST integrates with Jenkins, Bamboo, Azure DevOps, AWS CodeBuild, CircleCI and 11 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis and SOOS SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox