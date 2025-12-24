Apiiro Deep Code Analysis: Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history..

SOOS SAST: SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Run SAST scans via Docker agent using Semgrep, Opengrep, Gitleaks, and rule-based scanners, Ingest SARIF results from external SAST tools, SonarQube integration to pull findings with a single command..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.