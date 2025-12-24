Apiiro Deep Code Analysis: Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history..

SonarSource SonarQube Cloud: Cloud-based SAST platform for code quality and security analysis. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Automatic static code analysis for multiple programming languages, Security vulnerability detection in developer-written and AI-generated code, Quality Gate enforcement to fail CI/CD pipelines based on defined criteria..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.