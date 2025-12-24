Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Apiiro. Software Improvement Group Sigrid® is a commercial static application security testing tool by Software Improvement Group. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to map what's actually reachable in their codebase will find Apiiro Deep Code Analysis worth the deployment effort. Its AST-based semantic analysis and reachability engine eliminate the false positives that plague traditional SAST tools, and the material change detection across code history surfaces what actually matters between commits. Skip this if your primary need is compliance checkboxes or you're looking for a point scanner to bolt onto existing CI/CD without architectural context; Apiiro demands integration into your supply chain risk process to justify the cost.
Software Improvement Group Sigrid®
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in technical debt across sprawling codebases will get the most from Software Improvement Group Sigrid® because it actually quantifies maintainability against a 400-billion-line benchmarking database, turning vague "code quality" into actionable risk scores. The platform maps to NIST ID.RA and GV.SC, meaning it strengthens both your internal risk assessment and your ability to govern third-party dependencies before they become supply chain liabilities. Skip this if you need runtime application security or vulnerability patching; Sigrid® stops at analysis and architectural visibility, not remediation orchestration or deployment controls.
Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST.
Software portfolio governance platform for code quality and security analysis
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro Deep Code Analysis vs Software Improvement Group Sigrid® for your static application security testing needs.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis: Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history..
Software Improvement Group Sigrid®: Software portfolio governance platform for code quality and security analysis. built by Software Improvement Group. Core capabilities include Source code analysis and benchmarking against 400B+ lines of code database, Continuous security vulnerability scanning with severity-based prioritization, Code quality and maintainability assessment for technical debt identification..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis differentiates with Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history. Software Improvement Group Sigrid® differentiates with Source code analysis and benchmarking against 400B+ lines of code database, Continuous security vulnerability scanning with severity-based prioritization, Code quality and maintainability assessment for technical debt identification.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis is developed by Apiiro. Software Improvement Group Sigrid® is developed by Software Improvement Group. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis and Software Improvement Group Sigrid® serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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