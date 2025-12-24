Apiiro Deep Code Analysis: Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history..

Perforce Klocwork: Static code analyzer & SAST tool for C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Kotlin. built by Perforce Software. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, and Kotlin, Security vulnerability detection including SQL injection, buffer overflow, and tainted data, Compliance with security standards (CWE, OWASP, CERT, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, ISO/IEC TS 17961)..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.