Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Apiiro. Perforce Klocwork is a commercial static application security testing tool by Perforce Software. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to map what's actually reachable in their codebase will find Apiiro Deep Code Analysis worth the deployment effort. Its AST-based semantic analysis and reachability engine eliminate the false positives that plague traditional SAST tools, and the material change detection across code history surfaces what actually matters between commits. Skip this if your primary need is compliance checkboxes or you're looking for a point scanner to bolt onto existing CI/CD without architectural context; Apiiro demands integration into your supply chain risk process to justify the cost.
Development teams shipping C, C++, and Java at scale will get the most from Perforce Klocwork because its differential analysis mode catches regressions in changed code without slowing down the build pipeline. It supports MISRA C/C++ and AUTOSAR C++ 14 out of the box, which matters if you're embedded systems or automotive; most SAST tools treat safety standards as an afterthought. Skip this if your codebase is predominantly Python or JavaScript and you need deep data flow analysis for third-party dependencies, where Klocwork's strength in compiled languages becomes a liability.
Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST.
Static code analyzer & SAST tool for C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Kotlin
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro Deep Code Analysis vs Perforce Klocwork for your static application security testing needs.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis: Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history..
Perforce Klocwork: Static code analyzer & SAST tool for C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Kotlin. built by Perforce Software. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, and Kotlin, Security vulnerability detection including SQL injection, buffer overflow, and tainted data, Compliance with security standards (CWE, OWASP, CERT, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, ISO/IEC TS 17961)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis differentiates with Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history. Perforce Klocwork differentiates with Static code analysis for C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, and Kotlin, Security vulnerability detection including SQL injection, buffer overflow, and tainted data, Compliance with security standards (CWE, OWASP, CERT, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, ISO/IEC TS 17961).
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis is developed by Apiiro. Perforce Klocwork is developed by Perforce Software. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis integrates with Source Code Managers (SCM). Perforce Klocwork integrates with Microsoft Visual Studio, Eclipse, IntelliJ, Perforce Helix QAC, Perforce Validate and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis and Perforce Klocwork serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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