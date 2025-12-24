Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Apiiro. Meterian ISAAC is a commercial static application security testing tool by Meterian. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to map what's actually reachable in their codebase will find Apiiro Deep Code Analysis worth the deployment effort. Its AST-based semantic analysis and reachability engine eliminate the false positives that plague traditional SAST tools, and the material change detection across code history surfaces what actually matters between commits. Skip this if your primary need is compliance checkboxes or you're looking for a point scanner to bolt onto existing CI/CD without architectural context; Apiiro demands integration into your supply chain risk process to justify the cost.
Teams shipping infrastructure-as-code across multiple cloud providers need Meterian ISAAC because it catches credential leaks and policy drift in templates before they reach production, cutting manual compliance reviews by weeks. The 1,000-policy library covers ARM, CloudFormation, Terraform, and Kubernetes in a single scanner, with CI/CD integration that enforces checks without slowing deployments. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily managed outside templates or if you need runtime detection; ISAAC is template-focused and won't catch misconfigurations that drift post-deployment.
Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST.
IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates.
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro Deep Code Analysis vs Meterian ISAAC for your static application security testing needs.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis: Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history..
Meterian ISAAC: IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Detection of sensitive information such as credentials and authorization tokens in code, Policy-based evaluation using a library of over 1,000 curated policies..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis differentiates with Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history. Meterian ISAAC differentiates with IaC template scanning for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Detection of sensitive information such as credentials and authorization tokens in code, Policy-based evaluation using a library of over 1,000 curated policies.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis is developed by Apiiro. Meterian ISAAC is developed by Meterian. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis integrates with Source Code Managers (SCM). Meterian ISAAC integrates with Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes, Helm, Serverless. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis and Meterian ISAAC serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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