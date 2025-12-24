Apiiro Deep Code Analysis: Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history..

Karambit.AI: Static binary analysis tool detecting behavioral changes in SW supply chain. built by Karambit.AI. Core capabilities include Static analysis of software binaries without source code, Software Bill of Behaviors (SBBoB) generation, Comparative analysis of software versions over time..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.