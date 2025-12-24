Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Apiiro. Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by Flyingduck. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to map what's actually reachable in their codebase will find Apiiro Deep Code Analysis worth the deployment effort. Its AST-based semantic analysis and reachability engine eliminate the false positives that plague traditional SAST tools, and the material change detection across code history surfaces what actually matters between commits. Skip this if your primary need is compliance checkboxes or you're looking for a point scanner to bolt onto existing CI/CD without architectural context; Apiiro demands integration into your supply chain risk process to justify the cost.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence
Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.
Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST.
SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro Deep Code Analysis vs Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence for your static application security testing needs.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis: Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history..
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis differentiates with Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history. Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence differentiates with Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis is developed by Apiiro. Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is developed by Flyingduck. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis and Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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