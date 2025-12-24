Apiiro Deep Code Analysis: Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history..

Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.