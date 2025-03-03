Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro AI SAST is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. ZeroPath Risk is a commercial application security posture management tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in application risk backlogs will see the clearest ROI from Apiiro AI SAST because its Risk Graph connects code findings to runtime behavior, letting you ignore the noise and fix what actually matters. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles inventory, risk prioritization, and supply chain visibility without bolting on three separate tools. Skip this if your developers won't tolerate pull request friction or if you need deep integration with homegrown CI/CD systems; Apiiro's guardrails assume modern DevOps workflows.
Development teams drowning in vulnerability noise will find ZeroPath Risk's real value in developer attribution; it tells you which engineer introduced the flaw and how long it's been exploitable, turning vulnerability management from a compliance checkbox into an actionable engineering metric. The platform covers ID.RA and PR.PS in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it maps risk assessment to actual code ownership and remediation workflows across GitHub, GitLab, and Azure DevOps. Skip this if your organization treats AppSec as a centralized security function rather than embedding it in development; ZeroPath assumes developers own their own vulnerabilities, which works at SMB and mid-market scale but requires cultural buy-in that larger enterprises often lack.
ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation
AppSec risk mgmt platform with vuln tracking, attribution & metrics
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro AI SAST vs ZeroPath Risk for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..
ZeroPath Risk: AppSec risk mgmt platform with vuln tracking, attribution & metrics. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability attribution to commits and developers, Git blame integration for line-level code attribution, Security dashboards with MTTR and vulnerability trends..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro AI SAST differentiates with Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection. ZeroPath Risk differentiates with Automated vulnerability attribution to commits and developers, Git blame integration for line-level code attribution, Security dashboards with MTTR and vulnerability trends.
Apiiro AI SAST is developed by Apiiro. ZeroPath Risk is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro AI SAST integrates with SAST tools, SCA tools, CSPM tools, Runtime API security tools, Bug bounty programs and 3 more. ZeroPath Risk integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, Jira and 5 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apiiro AI SAST and ZeroPath Risk serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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