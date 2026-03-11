Aona AI: Platform for Shadow AI detection, AI guardrails, and workforce AI governance. built by Aona AI. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Unified AI usage dashboard aggregating data from 5,000+ AI tools, Shadow AI detection for unauthorized AI tool usage, Real-time AI safety guardrails with block, redact, and monitor actions..

FairNow: AI governance platform for compliance, risk mgmt, and AI system oversight. built by FairNow. Core capabilities include Centralized AI system inventory and registry, Automated risk flagging and regulatory alerts per AI system, Compliance automation for 25+ AI regulations and standards (ISO 42001, NIST AI RMF, EU AI Act, etc.)..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.