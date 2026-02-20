Antiy Situational Awareness Platform: Network-wide threat monitoring & situational awareness platform for enterprises. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Multi-source heterogeneous data aggregation from endpoints, networks, and perimeters, Attack event chain reconstruction based on security scenarios, High-risk event alerting and prioritization from large event volumes..

Splunk Security: Unified security operations platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Terabyte-scale data ingestion and analysis from diverse sources, 1,700+ out-of-the-box detection rules, Risk-based alerting to reduce alert volume..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.