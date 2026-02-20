Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Antiy PTA-mobile is a commercial mobile app security tool by Antiy Labs. XGuardian XARA Security Scanner is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume Android app intake will benefit most from Antiy PTA-mobile's ability to monitor 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories in a single sandbox run, capturing network traffic, file artifacts, and UI state without manual case work. The hybrid deployment model supports both server-based processing for large app batches and portable device carriers for field analysis, making it practical for carriers and regional security ops. Skip this if your organization needs upstream static analysis as a primary control; Antiy's strength is post-deployment behavioral visibility, not catching issues before apps ship.
XGuardian XARA Security Scanner
MacOS development teams shipping client apps need XGuardian XARA Security Scanner because it catches the three attack vectors that static analysis misses: URL scheme hijacking, Bundle ID spoofing, and keychain theft. Free pricing with 43 GitHub stars signals it's built by practitioners who understand the specific gaps in macOS app signing and entitlements enforcement. Skip this if you're looking for runtime behavioral analysis or cross-platform mobile coverage; XARA is pre-deployment scanning only.
Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.
XGuardian XARA Security Scanner for OSX with URL scheme, Bundle ID, and keychain hijack checks.
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Common questions about comparing Antiy PTA-mobile vs XGuardian XARA Security Scanner for your mobile app security needs.
Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..
XGuardian XARA Security Scanner: XGuardian XARA Security Scanner for OSX with URL scheme, Bundle ID, and keychain hijack checks..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiy PTA-mobile and XGuardian XARA Security Scanner serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: Antiy PTA-mobile is Commercial while XGuardian XARA Security Scanner is Free, XGuardian XARA Security Scanner is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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