Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Antiy PTA-mobile is a commercial mobile app security tool by Antiy Labs. objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume Android app intake will benefit most from Antiy PTA-mobile's ability to monitor 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories in a single sandbox run, capturing network traffic, file artifacts, and UI state without manual case work. The hybrid deployment model supports both server-based processing for large app batches and portable device carriers for field analysis, making it practical for carriers and regional security ops. Skip this if your organization needs upstream static analysis as a primary control; Antiy's strength is post-deployment behavioral visibility, not catching issues before apps ship.
objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration
Mobile security teams who need to inspect app behavior without rooting or jailbreaking devices should start with objection. Its Frida-powered toolkit lets you hook into running processes, trace API calls, and intercept network traffic in real time, catching logic flaws and credential handling issues that static analysis misses. With 8,441 GitHub stars and active community maintenance, you get a mature tool backed by practitioners rather than a vendor trying to sell you a platform. Not for buyers who want guided compliance reporting or a point-and-click UI; objection demands reverse engineering skills and rewards hands-on testers who know what they're looking for.
Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.
Runtime mobile exploration toolkit powered by Frida for assessing mobile app security without jailbreak.
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Common questions about comparing Antiy PTA-mobile vs objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration for your mobile app security needs.
Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..
objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration: Runtime mobile exploration toolkit powered by Frida for assessing mobile app security without jailbreak..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiy PTA-mobile is developed by Antiy Labs. objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration is open-source with 8,441 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Antiy PTA-mobile and objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Antiy PTA-mobile is Commercial while objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration is Free, objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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