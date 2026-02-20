Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Antiy PTA-mobile is a commercial mobile app security tool by Antiy Labs. AppSweep is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume Android app intake will benefit most from Antiy PTA-mobile's ability to monitor 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories in a single sandbox run, capturing network traffic, file artifacts, and UI state without manual case work. The hybrid deployment model supports both server-based processing for large app batches and portable device carriers for field analysis, making it practical for carriers and regional security ops. Skip this if your organization needs upstream static analysis as a primary control; Antiy's strength is post-deployment behavioral visibility, not catching issues before apps ship.
Android development teams building consumer apps need AppSweep to catch permission abuse and hardcoded credentials before release; it's free and runs in CI/CD without slowing builds. The tool analyzes compiled APKs directly, meaning you test what ships rather than source code abstractions, and catches real exploitation paths that static scanners miss. Skip this if you're managing a portfolio of iOS, web, and Android apps and want one tool across platforms; AppSweep is Android-only and won't help you govern your entire mobile surface.
Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.
An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues.
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Common questions about comparing Antiy PTA-mobile vs AppSweep for your mobile app security needs.
Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..
AppSweep: An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiy PTA-mobile and AppSweep serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: Antiy PTA-mobile is Commercial while AppSweep is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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