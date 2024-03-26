Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework: An open-source framework that inventories and manages AWS resources across multiple accounts by collecting data via Cross Account Assume Roles and storing it in a centralized S3 bucket for analysis..

s3tk: A security toolkit for Amazon S3 that provides bucket scanning, policy validation, ACL management, and encryption features to identify and remediate S3 security vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.