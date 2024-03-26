Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework

Security teams at startups and mid-market companies running AWS across multiple accounts need Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework because it maps your entire cloud footprint without vendor lock-in or per-resource pricing. The framework inventories resources via cross-account assume roles into a centralized S3 bucket, giving you a single source of truth for compliance audits and drift detection at zero cost. Skip this if your organization demands a commercial UI, managed alerting, or real-time remediation workflows; Antiope is a data collection engine that requires you to build analysis and response on top.