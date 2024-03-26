Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework is a free cloud security posture management tool. Burp Anonymous Cloud is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework
Security teams at startups and mid-market companies running AWS across multiple accounts need Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework because it maps your entire cloud footprint without vendor lock-in or per-resource pricing. The framework inventories resources via cross-account assume roles into a centralized S3 bucket, giving you a single source of truth for compliance audits and drift detection at zero cost. Skip this if your organization demands a commercial UI, managed alerting, or real-time remediation workflows; Antiope is a data collection engine that requires you to build analysis and response on top.
Teams running on AWS or GCP who need to catch publicly exposed cloud storage buckets before attackers weaponize them should run Burp Anonymous Cloud; it's free, requires zero infrastructure, and integrates directly into existing Burp workflows. The passive scanning approach means you'll catch low-hanging fruit like misconfigured bucket permissions without the false positives that active cloud scanners generate. Skip this if you're looking for continuous posture monitoring across hundreds of buckets or need compliance reporting; this is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a CSPM replacement.
An open-source framework that inventories and manages AWS resources across multiple accounts by collecting data via Cross Account Assume Roles and storing it in a centralized S3 bucket for analysis.
A Burp Suite extension that uses Shodan to discover cloud buckets and tests them for publicly accessible vulnerabilities through passive scanning.
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Common questions about comparing Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework vs Burp Anonymous Cloud for your cloud security posture management needs.
Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework: An open-source framework that inventories and manages AWS resources across multiple accounts by collecting data via Cross Account Assume Roles and storing it in a centralized S3 bucket for analysis..
Burp Anonymous Cloud: A Burp Suite extension that uses Shodan to discover cloud buckets and tests them for publicly accessible vulnerabilities through passive scanning..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework and Burp Anonymous Cloud serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover S3. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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