ANOZR WAY AY PeopleSight: Human cyber risk assessment platform for identifying vulnerable individuals. built by ANOZR WAY. Core capabilities include Continuous scanning of web, social media, and dark web for leaked data, AI-based identification of at-risk individuals based on digital usage and profiles, Individual risk profile assessment using compromised credentials and exposed data..

Defendify Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Tool: Platform for cyber risk assessments, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing. built by Defendify. Core capabilities include Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Tool grounded in common cybersecurity frameworks and controls, Compromised Password Scanner monitoring Dark Web for leaked employee credentials, Vulnerability Scanner with AI, machine learning, and contextual prioritization..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.