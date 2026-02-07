ANOZR WAY AY PeopleSight: Human cyber risk assessment platform for identifying vulnerable individuals. built by ANOZR WAY. Core capabilities include Continuous scanning of web, social media, and dark web for leaked data, AI-based identification of at-risk individuals based on digital usage and profiles, Individual risk profile assessment using compromised credentials and exposed data..

Citalid Cyber Risk Quantification Platform: AI-augmented platform for cyber risk quantification using FAIR & simulations. built by Citalid. Core capabilities include FAIR-based cyber risk quantification with automatic parameter estimation, Monte Carlo probability simulations for risk scenarios, Actionable Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) with continuous expert monitoring..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.