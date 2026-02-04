Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Storage: Decentralized biometric storage system using distributed cloud architecture. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Decentralized biometric storage across multi-party cloud, Biometric data sharding and anonymization, Multi-modal biometric support (face, voice, iris, fingerprint)..

Anonybit Integrated Identity Management Platform: Identity management platform using biometrics and decentralized architecture. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Biometric authentication across user lifecycle, Decentralized data storage and processing, Digital onboarding verification..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.