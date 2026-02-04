Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Cloud: Decentralized biometric storage & matching platform using privacy-by-design. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Decentralized biometric storage with sharded, anonymized data distribution, Multi-party computation for biometric matching without data reassembly, Support for multiple biometric modalities (face, voice, fingerprint, iris)..

Anonybit Integrated Identity Management Platform: Identity management platform using biometrics and decentralized architecture. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Biometric authentication across user lifecycle, Decentralized data storage and processing, Digital onboarding verification..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.