Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Cloud: Decentralized biometric storage & matching platform using privacy-by-design. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Decentralized biometric storage with sharded, anonymized data distribution, Multi-party computation for biometric matching without data reassembly, Support for multiple biometric modalities (face, voice, fingerprint, iris)..

Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Storage: Decentralized biometric storage system using distributed cloud architecture. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Decentralized biometric storage across multi-party cloud, Biometric data sharding and anonymization, Multi-modal biometric support (face, voice, iris, fingerprint)..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.