Anonos Data Embassy: Data protection platform enforcing policies for secure cross-border data use. built by Anonos. Core capabilities include Digitizes and enforces data protection policies beyond controlled perimeters, Cross-border data transfer compliance, Data security and accuracy for AI workflows..

Protecto High-Volume Data Masking: Scalable PII data masking for high-volume enterprise workloads. built by Protecto. Core capabilities include Asynchronous API with built-in queuing for batch data masking, Context-preserving PII masking for structured and unstructured text, Dynamic auto-scaling based on data volume..

Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.