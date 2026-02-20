Anonos Data Embassy: Data protection platform enforcing policies for secure cross-border data use. built by Anonos. Core capabilities include Digitizes and enforces data protection policies beyond controlled perimeters, Cross-border data transfer compliance, Data security and accuracy for AI workflows..

eXate Datagator & Gatorset: ETL & JDBC-based data-at-rest protection with access control & policy mgmt. built by eXate. Core capabilities include Real-time data protection via JDBC (Datagator), ETL-based large-scale data transfer protection (Gatorset), Data access management with granular attribute-level control..

Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.