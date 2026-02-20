Anonos Data Embassy: Data protection platform enforcing policies for secure cross-border data use. built by Anonos. Core capabilities include Digitizes and enforces data protection policies beyond controlled perimeters, Cross-border data transfer compliance, Data security and accuracy for AI workflows..

eperi sEcure: Client-side encryption for cloud/web apps with customer-held key mgmt. built by eperi. Core capabilities include Client-side encryption before data reaches the cloud provider, Customer-controlled encryption keys and key management, Function-preserving encryption (apps remain fully usable after encryption)..

Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.