Anonos Data Embassy: Data protection platform enforcing policies for secure cross-border data use. built by Anonos. Core capabilities include Digitizes and enforces data protection policies beyond controlled perimeters, Cross-border data transfer compliance, Data security and accuracy for AI workflows..

DataStealth Cloud Deployment: Cloud-native data tokenization, masking & encryption for AWS, Azure, and GCP. built by DataStealth. Core capabilities include Tokenization of sensitive data fields at point of ingestion, Dynamic data masking with role-based visibility controls, Field-level encryption before database storage..

Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.