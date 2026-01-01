anon.li Drop: Browser-based E2E encrypted file sharing with zero-knowledge architecture. built by anon.li. Core capabilities include Client-side AES-256-GCM encryption and decryption in the browser, Encrypted file names and drop titles, Multi-file uploads with smart chunking (up to 250GB on Pro)..

Protegrity Data Protection: Field-level data protection platform with tokenization, encryption & masking. built by Protegrity. Core capabilities include Field-level tokenization with vaultless architecture, AES symmetric encryption for sensitive data fields, Static and dynamic data masking based on policy rules..

Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.