Anomali ThreatStream: Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Access to global repository of curated threat intelligence feeds, Threat intelligence correlation with organizational vulnerabilities, Dashboards for threat actors, TTPs, campaigns, and geolocation..

isMalicious Threat Intelligence: Threat intelligence database with 500M+ malicious IPs, domains, and IOCs via API. built by isMalicious. Core capabilities include Threat intelligence database with 500M+ malicious IPs, domains, and hashes, Multi-source aggregation from VirusTotal, Shodan, GreyNoise, AbuseIPDB, AlienVault, AI-powered threat summaries with LLM-generated analysis..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.