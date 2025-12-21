Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anomali ThreatStream is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Anomali. isMalicious Threat Intelligence is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by isMalicious. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to operationalize threat intelligence will get the most from Anomali ThreatStream, specifically because it automates distribution of curated feeds directly into your existing security stack instead of leaving analysts to manually pivot between portals. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.AE and DE.CM, meaning it's built for continuous detection and adverse event analysis rather than risk assessment or response. Skip this if your organization needs threat intelligence primarily for strategic planning or board-level reporting; ThreatStream prioritizes tactical feed consumption and IoC/IoA correlation, not narrative intelligence or long-form threat research.
isMalicious Threat Intelligence
SMB and mid-market security teams that need fast IOC validation without maintaining their own threat feeds will find isMalicious's 500M+ aggregated IP, domain, and hash database immediately useful; the real win is the LLM-powered threat summaries that turn raw indicators into actionable context in seconds. The platform covers the full NIST Detect cycle,continuous monitoring feeds into automated adverse event analysis with MITRE ATT&CK mapping,which means you're not just looking up a reputation score. Skip this if your team needs deep pivot capabilities or regional threat intel tailored to your industry; isMalicious excels at the lookup-and-block workflow, not investigation.
Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection
Threat intelligence database with 500M+ malicious IPs, domains, and IOCs via API
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Anomali ThreatStream vs isMalicious Threat Intelligence for your threat intel platforms needs.
Anomali ThreatStream: Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Access to global repository of curated threat intelligence feeds, Threat intelligence correlation with organizational vulnerabilities, Dashboards for threat actors, TTPs, campaigns, and geolocation..
isMalicious Threat Intelligence: Threat intelligence database with 500M+ malicious IPs, domains, and IOCs via API. built by isMalicious. Core capabilities include Threat intelligence database with 500M+ malicious IPs, domains, and hashes, Multi-source aggregation from VirusTotal, Shodan, GreyNoise, AbuseIPDB, AlienVault, AI-powered threat summaries with LLM-generated analysis..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali ThreatStream differentiates with Access to global repository of curated threat intelligence feeds, Threat intelligence correlation with organizational vulnerabilities, Dashboards for threat actors, TTPs, campaigns, and geolocation. isMalicious Threat Intelligence differentiates with Threat intelligence database with 500M+ malicious IPs, domains, and hashes, Multi-source aggregation from VirusTotal, Shodan, GreyNoise, AbuseIPDB, AlienVault, AI-powered threat summaries with LLM-generated analysis.
Anomali ThreatStream is developed by Anomali. isMalicious Threat Intelligence is developed by isMalicious. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali ThreatStream integrates with SIEM, Firewalls, Proxies, DNS, Endpoint Protection Platforms and 1 more. isMalicious Threat Intelligence integrates with VirusTotal, Shodan, GreyNoise, AbuseIPDB, AlienVault. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Anomali ThreatStream and isMalicious Threat Intelligence serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover IOC, MITRE Attack, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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