Anomali Integrator: Automates distribution of threat intel across security infrastructure. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Automated threat intelligence distribution across security infrastructure, Custom filtering for sources, destinations, and threat information, Threat intelligence prioritization by relevance, confidence, and severity..

Cyware Quarterback AI: AI-powered threat intelligence platform for real-time threat intel management. built by Cyware. Core capabilities include Agentic AI workflows for threat intelligence actioning, Automated threat intelligence ingestion and deduplication, Threat intelligence enrichment and scoring..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.