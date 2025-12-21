Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

ZeroFox Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors dark web forums and marketplaces for leaked data and threats. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring of dark web forums and marketplaces, Human operative intelligence collection from TOR, I2P, ZeroNet, Telegram, and Discord, AI-powered analysis using Natural Language Processing..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.