Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

Styx Intelligence Styxview Platform: AI-powered platform for brand protection, executive protection, and threat intel. built by Styx Intelligence. Core capabilities include Brand protection monitoring for fake social media accounts, phishing domains, and unauthorized brand usage, Executive protection monitoring for impersonation, doxxing, and credential leaks, Dark web monitoring across marketplaces, criminal forums, and leak sites..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.