Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ: Monitor for pre-attack indicators - leaked creds, phishing infrastructure, & dark web chat. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Automated dark web monitoring across 475+ billion records, AI-powered threat detection and categorization, Contextualized alerts with actor and location information..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.