Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring: Monitors digital risk across external, internal, and cloud environments. built by Resecurity. Core capabilities include Daily security score calculation based on monitored assets, Automated daily security posture reports, Early-warning security notifications..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.