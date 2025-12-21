Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Anomali. Outtake Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Outtake. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, vendor maturity, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand risk and credential exposure across the open and dark web should start with Anomali Digital Risk Protection, since its human-analyst layer consistently catches sophisticated impersonation campaigns and data leaks that pure automation misses. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, reflecting real depth in detection and profiling. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or threat intelligence integration into your SIEM; Anomali is built for external surface monitoring, not internal orchestration.
Outtake Digital Risk Protection
Security teams managing consumer-facing brands need Outtake Digital Risk Protection because it hunts impersonation across every platform where your brand gets faked, not just your own infrastructure. The AI-driven takedown automation means your SOC isn't manually submitting removal requests to platforms one by one; Outtake coordinates the remediation across social, domains, and app stores simultaneously. Skip this if your threat model is primarily internal,Outtake prioritizes external brand fraud detection and removal, leaving you responsible for your own phishing and malware infrastructure takedown.
Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks
AI-powered platform for detecting and removing brand impersonation attacks.
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Digital Risk Protection vs Outtake Digital Risk Protection for your digital risk protection needs.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..
Outtake Digital Risk Protection: AI-powered platform for detecting and removing brand impersonation attacks. built by Outtake. Core capabilities include Social media impersonation detection and removal, Malicious domain monitoring and takedown, Fake mobile app identification and takedown..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection differentiates with Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains. Outtake Digital Risk Protection differentiates with Social media impersonation detection and removal, Malicious domain monitoring and takedown, Fake mobile app identification and takedown.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection is developed by Anomali. Outtake Digital Risk Protection is developed by Outtake with Unknown employees. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection and Outtake Digital Risk Protection serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection, Social Media. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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