Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection: Modular cyber threat intel platform for external threat detection & monitoring. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials detection and retrieval, Data leakage detection from employees and third parties, Phishing and cybersquatting detection with domain protection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.