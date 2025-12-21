Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Anomali. Outpost24 CompassDRP is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Outpost24. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand risk and credential exposure across the open and dark web should start with Anomali Digital Risk Protection, since its human-analyst layer consistently catches sophisticated impersonation campaigns and data leaks that pure automation misses. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, reflecting real depth in detection and profiling. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or threat intelligence integration into your SIEM; Anomali is built for external surface monitoring, not internal orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow IT and third-party risk will get real value from Outpost24 CompassDRP because it actually finds unknown internet-facing assets before attackers do, then tracks dark web exposure and compromised credentials in parallel. The 13+ years of historical threat data and automated asset scoring cut through alert fatigue by surfacing what matters first. Skip this if your organization lacks the analyst bandwidth to act on continuous discovery findings or if you need deep forensic response capabilities; CompassDRP prioritizes exposure identification over incident remediation.
Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks
Cloud-based EASM and DRP platform for monitoring internal assets and threats
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Digital Risk Protection vs Outpost24 CompassDRP for your digital risk protection needs.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..
Outpost24 CompassDRP: Cloud-based EASM and DRP platform for monitoring internal assets and threats. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of known and unknown internet-facing assets, Dark web monitoring and tracking, Compromised credentials detection and retrieval..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection differentiates with Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains. Outpost24 CompassDRP differentiates with Continuous discovery of known and unknown internet-facing assets, Dark web monitoring and tracking, Compromised credentials detection and retrieval.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection is developed by Anomali. Outpost24 CompassDRP is developed by Outpost24. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection and Outpost24 CompassDRP serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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