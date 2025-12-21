Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

Netcraft Deep and Dark Web Protection: Monitors deep and dark web for compromised credentials and brand threats. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web monitoring for compromised data, Detection of compromised credentials and financial data, Brand and executive mention monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.