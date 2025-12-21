Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

GroupSense Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces. built by GroupSense. Core capabilities include Deep, dark, and surface web monitoring, Third-party data breach monitoring and alerting, Third-party risk assessment and security posture evaluation..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.