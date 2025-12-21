Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

Free Dark Web Scan: Free dark web scanning service to identify compromised credentials and data. built by F12.net. Core capabilities include Dark web scanning for compromised credentials, Data breach exposure identification, Scheduled scan service..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.