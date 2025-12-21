Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

Flare Threat Exposure Management: Threat exposure mgmt platform monitoring dark web, clear web for leaked creds. built by Flare. Core capabilities include Dark web and clear web monitoring across forums, marketplaces, blogs, and Telegram channels, Leaked credential and stealer log detection, Global search of archived dark web data..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.