Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

Flare Identity Exposure Management: Threat exposure mgmt platform monitoring dark/clear web for leaked credentials. built by Flare. Core capabilities include Dark web and clear web monitoring across forums, Telegram channels, and ransomware blogs, Breached identity and leaked credential detection, Stealer log monitoring and analysis..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.