Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

DeepView ImageGuard: ML-based social media monitoring tool that detects sensitive data leaks in images/videos. built by DeepView. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of public social media for sensitive photos and videos, ML-based detection of computer screens, passwords on post-its, and whiteboards in images, Automated removal of sensitive content from public platforms..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.