Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

Data-Tech Dark Web ID: Dark web monitoring service scanning for stolen credentials and org data. built by Data-Tech. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 continuous dark web monitoring, Monitoring of hidden chat rooms, private websites, peer-to-peer networks, IRC channels, social media platforms, black market sites, and 640,000+ botnets, Unlimited monthly live dark web searches..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.