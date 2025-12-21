Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

Darkweb: Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and user data. built by Safestate. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of over 126 billion leaked credentials, Automated email alerts when credentials are detected in breaches, Dark web and clearweb forum monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.