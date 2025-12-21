Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

CYFOR Secure Dark Web Monitoring: Managed dark web scanning service to detect exposed credentials. built by CYFOR Secure. Core capabilities include Continuous scanning of dark web sites, forums, and marketplaces, Real-time alerts on detected compromised credentials, Detailed reporting on leaked data and exposure locations..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.