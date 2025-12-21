Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

Cyabra: AI platform detecting fake profiles, disinformation & deepfakes on social media. built by Cyabra. Core capabilities include Fake and inauthentic social media profile detection, Deepfake content detection, GenAI-generated content identification..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.