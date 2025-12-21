Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

CSIS Threat Monitors: 24/7 monitoring service for external threats, data leaks, and brand mentions. built by CSIS Security Group A/S. Core capabilities include Payment card monitoring from dark web and phishing sites, Customer and employee credential monitoring, Telegram closed chat and community monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.