Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

Rav3n Watch: AI-driven platform for monitoring & detecting disinformation and influence ops. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Continuous narrative and information environment monitoring, Detection of coordinated inauthentic behavior, Identification of disinformation and influence operations..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.